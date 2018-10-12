Full ‘Trick ‘r Treat’ Blu-ray Details Confirmed

Earlier this year, Blu-ray distributors Scream Factory announced that it would be delivering audiences an all-new Collector’s Edition release of Trick ‘r Treat, which would mark the debut of a number of special features. With the full details of the release now unveiled, we have learned the disc will come with multiple new interviews and featurettes that were created specifically for the release. Learn more below before the disc hits shelves on October 9th.

A creepy, darkly comic celebration of the scariest night of the year from writer-director Michael Dougherty (Krampus, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters), Trick ‘r Treat takes the Creepshow/Tales From The Crypt approach to nefarious new depths with four interwoven tales set on Halloween night. A high school principal (Dylan Baker) moonlights as a vicious serial killer; the quest of a young virgin (Anna Paquin) for that special someone takes a gruesome turn; a group of teens carries out a cruel prank with disastrous consequences; and a cantankerous old man (Brian Cox) battles a mischievous trick-or-treating demon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The disc’s special features are as follows:

NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements Supervised And Approved By Director Michael Dougherty

2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements Supervised And Approved By Director Michael Dougherty NEW Tales Of Folklore & Fright: Creating Trick ‘r Treat – Including Interviews With Writer/Director Michael Dougherty, Conceptual Artist Breehn Burns, And Storyboard Artist Simeon Wilkins

Tales Of Folklore & Fright: Creating Trick ‘r Treat – Including Interviews With Writer/Director Michael Dougherty, Conceptual Artist Breehn Burns, And Storyboard Artist Simeon Wilkins NEW Tales Of Mischief & Mayhem: Filming Trick ‘r Treat – In-depth Interview With Michael Dougherty On The Making Of The Film

Tales Of Mischief & Mayhem: Filming Trick ‘r Treat – In-depth Interview With Michael Dougherty On The Making Of The Film NEW Sounds Of Shock & Superstition: Scoring Trick ‘r Treat – Including Interviews With Michael Dougherty And Composer Douglas Pipes

Sounds Of Shock & Superstition: Scoring Trick ‘r Treat – Including Interviews With Michael Dougherty And Composer Douglas Pipes NEW Tales Of Dread And Despair: Releasing Trick ‘r Treat – A Look At The Release And Fandom With Michael Dougherty And Writer Rob Galluzzo

Tales Of Dread And Despair: Releasing Trick ‘r Treat – A Look At The Release And Fandom With Michael Dougherty And Writer Rob Galluzzo NEW 2K Scan Of The Original 16mm Elements of Season’s Greetings – A Short Film By Michael Dougherty With Optional Commentary By Dougherty

2K Scan Of The Original 16mm Elements of Season’s Greetings – A Short Film By Michael Dougherty With Optional Commentary By Dougherty NEW Storyboard And Conceptual Artwork Gallery

Storyboard And Conceptual Artwork Gallery NEW Behind The Scenes Still Gallery

Behind The Scenes Still Gallery NEW Monster Mash – A Story From The Trick ‘r Treat Graphic Novel

Monster Mash – A Story From The Trick ‘r Treat Graphic Novel NEW FEARnet.com Shorts

FEARnet.com Shorts Audio Commentary With Director Michael Dougherty

Trick ‘r Treat: The Lore And Legends Of Halloween Featurette

Deleted And Alternate Scenes With Optional Commentary By Director Michael Dougherty

School Bus FX Comparison

Theatrical Trailer

Additionally, for those of you who can’t wait to get their hands on the disc, you can pre-order the Blu-ray now, which will include a free 18″x24″ poster featuring the all-new cover art, while supplies last.

You can head to Scream Factory to pre-order your copy now before it hits shelves October 9th.

Will you be adding this movie to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Scream Factory]