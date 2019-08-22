Turner Classic Movies Reveals Its Slate of October Horror Movie Programming

Streaming services have become the way of the future, with movie fans opting to shell out a monthly fee to the services of their choice to have instant access to any number of titles. While there’s no arguing about how convenient this is for viewers, these services often only allow access to a limited number of films, which can be especially frustrating when the libraries typically include contemporary titles. Additionally, being inundated with a large number of choices can be overwhelming, leading viewers to delay making any selection as they endlessly browse what other titles they could potentially be missing out on.

Luckily for those who still subscribe to cable services, Turner Classic Movies has a wide variety of films that it broadcasts for its viewers, removing the necessity to select a film to suit your moods. With October slowly creeping up on us, that means the service will start its annual tradition of delivering audiences iconic horror films, dating back to the early days of cinema.

The folks at Daily Dead have browsed through the network’s schedule for the coming months, confirming that Turner Classic Movies’ is delivering viewers one of its best years for Halloween-themed programming. Scroll down to see what TCM has in store and check their full schedule on their site!

September 27th – October 4th

Friday, September 27th

3:15 pm ET – The Mummy’s Shroud

6:30 pm ET – The Mummy (1959)

Saturday, September 28th

2 am ET – Belladonna of Sadness

3:30 am ET – House (1977)

Sunday, September 29th

2 am ET – It Came From Outer Space

3:30 am ET – Riders to the Stars

Monday, September 30th

6:15 am ET – I See A Dark Stranger

Thursday, October 3rd

8 pm ET – Bell Book and Candle

9:45 pm ET – Horror Hotel

11:15 pm ET – The Devil’s Own (1966)

Friday, October 4th

1 am – Suspiria (1977)

2:45 am ET – Night of Dark Shadows

4:30 am ET – Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages

8 pm ET – Godzilla (1954)

9:30 pm ET – Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956)

11 pm ET – Godzilla Raids Again

12:30 am ET – Mothra vs. Godzilla

October 5th – 13th

Saturday, October 5th

2:15 am ET – Mothra

4 am ET – The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1977)

Thursday, October 10th

8 pm ET – The Black Cat (1934)

9:15 pm ET – Curse of the Demon

10:45 pm ET – The Seventh Victim

12:15 am ET – The Devil’s Bride

Friday, October 11th

2 am ET – The Blood on Satan’s Claw

3:45 am ET – Dracula A.D. 1972

5:30 am ET – Eye of the Devil

8 pm ET – Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster

9 pm ET – Invasion of Astro-Monster

11:30 pm ET – Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

Saturday, October 12th

1 am ET – Son of Godzilla

2:45 am ET – Destroy All Monsters

4:30 am ET – Ghoulies

Sunday, October 13th

12 pm ET – The Curse of the Cat People (1944)

October 14th – 24th

Thursday, October 17th

8 pm ET – The Uninvited (1944)

10 pm ET – The Haunting (1963)

12 am ET – The Fog (1980)

Friday, October 18th

1:45 am ET – Poltergeist (1982)

3:45 am ET – Kuroneko

5:30 am ET – The Phantom Carriage

8 pm ET – All Monsters Attack

9 pm ET – Godzilla vs. Hedorah

11:15 pm ET – Godzilla vs. Gigan

Saturday, October 19th

1 am ET – Rodan

2:30 am ET – Sugar Hill (1974)

4:15 am ET – Blacula

2 pm ET – White Zombie

Sunday, October 20th

3:45 pm ET – The Nanny

12 am ET – The Phantom Carriage

Thursday, October 24th

1 pm ET – Jason and the Argonauts

6 pm ET – Clash of the Titans (1981)

8 pm ET – Horror of Dracula

9:30 pm ET – The Gorgon

11:15 pm ET – The Plague of the Zombies

October 25th – 29th

Friday, October 25th

1 am ET – Night of the Living Dead (1968)

3 am ET – The Hunger

4:45 am ET – Nosferatu (1922)

8 pm ET – Godzilla vs. Megalon

9:30 pm ET – Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla

12:30 am ET – The War of the Gargantuas

Sunday, October 27th

6 am ET – King Kong (1933)

8 am ET – The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)

1:30 pm ET – A Kiss Before Dying

3:30 pm ET – Cape Fear (1962)

5:30 pm ET – Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)

Monday, October 28th

3:30 am ET – Goke, Body Snatcher from Hell

Tuesday, October 29th

3 pm ET – The Seventh Victim

4:15 pm ET – The Night Visitor

6 pm ET – Dead Ringer (1964)

October 30th – November 2nd

Wednesday, October 30th

8 pm ET – Mad Love (1935)

9:15 pm ET – The Most Dangerous Game (1932)

10:30 pm ET – Cat People (1942)

11:45 pm ET – I Walked With A Zombie

Thursday, October 31st

1 am ET – The Walking Dead (1936)

2:15 am ET – Mark of the Vampire

3:30 am ET – Little Shop of Horrors (1960)

4:45 am ET – A Bucket of Blood

6:45 am ET – Freaks (1932)

8 am ET – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

9:45 am ET – The Bat (1959)

11:15 am ET – House on Haunted Hill (1958)

1 pm ET – From Beyond the Grave

2:45 pm ET – Black Sabbath (1963)

4 pm ET – Chamber of Horrors

6:15 pm ET – House of Wax (1953)

8 pm ET – Bride of Frankenstein

9:30 pm ET – The Devil-Doll

11 pm ET – House of Usher

12:30 am ET – Pit and the Pendulum

Friday, November 1st

2 am ET – The Haunted Palace (1963)

3:45 am ET – Die, Monster, Die!

5:15 am ET – The Curse of Frankenstein

6:45 am ET – Dracula, Prince of Darkness

11:15 pm ET – Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein

Saturday, November 2nd

1:45 pm ET – The Uninvited