Sequel to One of the Scariest Horror Movies of All Time is About to Stop Streaming

Horror fans looking for a good scare are about to have a much more difficult time streaming a sequel to one of the scariest horror movies ever made. The streaming era isn’t just one of easy access to beloved titles, but also one filled with uncertainty as those movies and TV shows constantly shift and at times fall out of availability altogether. That is about to be the case for one horror movie that fans have just days left to watch.

When it comes to truly scary movies, it’s no surprise that The Blair Witch is often brought up in discussions. The film’s pioneering found-footage style created an intense, realistic, and claustrophobic atmosphere that was downright terrifying, making it a fan favorite decades later. Nearly 20 years after its release, the iconic horror film got a sequel with Adam Wingard’s 2016 movie Blair Witch, which follows James, the brother of the original film’s Heather Donahue, as he ventures into the Black Hills Forest with friends in search of his sister 17 years later. That movie has been streaming on both Tubi and Prime Video for awhile now,but it has now landed a spot on the free streaming service’s ”leaving soon” list at the same time it’s slated for a Prime Video removal, meaning Blair Witch is set to stop streaming at the end of the month.

Blair Witch Is an Honorable Legacy Sequel That Delivers Fresh Scares

When speaking solely in terms of critical reception, Blair Witch leaves little to be desired. The movie only scored a 38% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the original’s “Certified Fresh”-winning 86%. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that Blair Witch is a bad film or one that isn’t worth watching. Although the movie doesn’t quite match the masterpiece that is The Blair Witch Project, it’s still a pretty solid film that delivers on scares and is definitely a superior, more direct continuation than the meta-sequel that was 2000’s Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2.

Blair Witch perfectly builds upon the mythology of the original, tying back through the brother of the original film’s Heather and exploring the time-bending, supernatural nature of the woods, while updating the 1999 found-footage formula for a modern audience with modern technology, such as drones and head-mounted cameras, that create a more dynamic, higher-quality found-footage feel. The movie also doesn’t slack when it comes to the fear factor. Blair Witch is genuinely terrifying and shifts from the original’s slow-burn “less is more” psychological dread approach to a more high-octane, adrenaline-fueled experience, showing more of the entity and focusing on jump scares. It all culminates in a final act that is just as terrifying as the original’s. The movie is really just a great option for fans of intense, fast-paced horror, and it will have your heart pounding and keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Where to Stream Blair Witch After It Leaves Tubi?

The upcoming departure of Blair Witch from both Tubi and Prime Video will make the movie a lot more difficult to watch. While there are options to rent or purchase the movie online, Blair Witch isn’t included in another streaming service’s catalog. It is possible that the film will reappear on a rival service sometime in March.

