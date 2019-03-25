‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot Unveils Iconic “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet” Episode Trailer

Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone will make its debut on CBS All Access next week, launching the series with two episodes. One of them is a fresh take on the classic “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” episode and now the streaming service has released its official episode trailer for “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet” that has Parks and Recreation star Adam Scott at the center of the unnerving classic.

In the trailer, which you can check out in the video above, Scott is seen on a plane after having navigated the various systems and security to board, but it becomes apparent very quickly that something is not right with this flight — at least from his character’s perspective. While it’s not clear exactly what is causing his character so much alarm, whatever it is has the man behaving almost in a paranoid fashion.

That paranoid-esque presentation may well be a nod to the “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” episode from the original series. That iconic episode starred William Shatner as a man who had just recently been released from a sanitarium after having been treated for a nervous breakdown. On his flight, the man observes a mysterious creature on the wing of the plane but no one else on board notices it. Hoping to confront the monster, the man eventually opens the plane’s emergency hatch, but is subdued and ultimately re-committed to a mental intuition upon landing. However, in the episode’s final moments it’s revealed that the plane does in fact have damage to its wing, meaning that the man wasn’t imagining the threat at all.

The episode is considered one of the most popular of the original The Twilight Zone series and was even updated for Twilight Zone: The Movie in 1983. In that take, John Lithgow played the man who spots the beast on the plane, though Lithgow’s character suffered not from a nervous breakdown, but severe fear of flying. The episode was also parodied in The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror” annual Halloween special, with Bart claiming to see a gremlin on the side of a school bus.

It will be very interesting to see what take “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet” takes in Peele’s reboot series. After his film Get Out became a landmark moment for the horror genre, one which is typically overlooked by both critics and audiences at large, and with Peele using the genre to shine a light on social issues in new ways, he seems like the perfect choice to helm The Twilight Zone, which frequently incorporates morality tales into the show’s creepy narratives. That said, even Peele was a little apprehensive at first.

“I was terrified,” Peele previously shared with Variety. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it. And then several months later I got another call.”

The other call came from producing partner Simon Kinberg.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele admitted. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

The Twilight Zone debuts April 1 on CBS All Access.