The Twilight Zone Classic Episodes Headed to Theaters to Celebrate 60th Anniversary

Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone debuted in 1959 and, in the decades since, fans have been relegated to consuming the series’ compelling sci-fi stories on the small screen, with an upcoming event offering the opportunity to witness some of its most iconic entries on the big screen to celebrate its 60th anniversary. On November 14th, select theaters across the country will be screening six of the series’ most famous episodes, in addition to debuting the all-new documentary Remembering Rod Serling, chronicling the creator’s life and legacy. You can head to Fathom Events’ official website to grab your tickets starting on Friday, September 27th.

Per press release, “From the four repeating notes of its theme music to its unforgettable tales of the supernatural and the surreal, few television series have reshaped the medium as much as Rod Serling‘s The Twilight Zone. On November 14th, Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment celebrate the series’ 60th anniversary with a one-night-only event exclusively in cinemas nationwide. ‘The Twilight Zone: A 60th Anniversary Celebration’ will combine digitally restored versions of six quintessential episodes with an all-new documentary short titled Remembering Rod Serling about the life, imagination, and creativity of creator Serling, whose thought-provoking introductions continue to mesmerize fans.”

The event will include the following episodes:

“Walking Distance”– Busy and stressed out, Martin Sloan (Gig Young) is a Madison Avenue executive who stops his car at a gas station that isn’t far from the small town where he grew up. Martin decides to walk to Homewood, which he left 25 years ago, where he meets his 11-year-old self, his parents … and learns about the dark side of nostalgia. (Original airdate: October 30, 1959)

“Time Enough at Last” – Harry Bemis (Burgess Meredith) loves to read. The only problem is, he can find neither the time nor the place for it, and he’s harangued by his boss and his wife for his passion. As sneaks into the bank vault for some reading time, there’s a massive nuclear explosion. With the world gone, Harry has nothing but reading time. There’s just one catch. (Original airdate: November 20, 1959)

“The Invaders” – An elderly woman (Agnes Moorhead) who lives alone a ramshackle farmhouse hears noises on her roof. When she investigates, she finds what seems to be a flying saucer, and from it emerge two small robots who seem bent on her destruction. She fights them off and destroys their ship, unaware of their true nature. (Original airdate: January 27, 1961)

“The Monsters are Due on Maple Street” – On a pleasant day, the residents of Maple Street are disturbed by a noise and a tremor. Unsure what to make of it, when young Tommy tells them a story he read about an alien invasion, paranoia descends upon the once-tranquil neighborhood, revealing an unsettling truth about the fragility of humanity. (Original airdate: March 4, 1960)

“Eye of the Beholder” – Janet Tyler (Maxine Stewart) does not look like everyone else. A horrible disfigurement has traumatized her all her life, and now on her 11th trip to the hospital, her bandages will soon come off. It this surgery to make her “normal” doesn’t work, she will be segregated for life with other afflicted people. The moment of truth is at hand. (Original airdate: November 11, 1960)

“To Serve Man” – Michael Chambers (Lloyd Bochner) recounts recent events on earth following the arrival of an alien spacecraft. Its occupants seem benevolent, and offer to share technology to provide limitless energy and cure all diseases. Chambers, an encryption specialist, is suspicious, particularly as he examines a book the aliens have left behind. (Original airdate: March 2, 1962)

Head over to Fathom Events’ official website beginning Friday, September 27th to snag tickets.

