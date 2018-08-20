‘The Horrors of Blumhouse’ Returns to Halloween Horror Nights

Blumhouse Productions has delivered audiences some of the most iconic horror films of the last decade, from The Purge to Insidious to Split, developing a massive roster of impressive and horrifying adventures. Fans can step into the world of some of their favorite films with “The Horrors of Blumhouse” at both Universal Studios‘ Halloween Horror Nights locations beginning on September 14th.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, “The Horrors of Blumhouse: Chapter Two” maze takes guests on a terrifying journey that begins at the entrance to a dilapidated movie theatre, where a compilation of horror films play out in real life. In Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare, guests will succumb to an ancient curse that has been unleashed by a group of unsuspecting college students….forcing them to play a game where the stakes are life and death. In Unfriended, guests become pawns to a supernatural entity that has invaded a chat room. Drawing inspiration from Blumhouse Productions‘ infamous opening title sequence, the final feature will lure guests into a creepy old house to answer desperate cries of help…only to discover that they have actually entered a paranormal world where real-life nightmares threaten to trap them forever in misery.

At Universal Orlando Resort, “The Horrors of Blumhouse” maze will bring guests face-to-face with the most gruesome scenes from the déjà vu thriller Happy Death Day, as well as from The First Purge, the newly-released prequel to The Purge series. In Happy Death Day, guests will be transported to the film’s college town, where they will be forced to relive the last day of a student’s life over and over again…until she breaks the murderous cycle. Then, in The First Purge, guests will run for their lives as menacing citizens from the film hunt them as part of the first barbaric government experiment where all crime is declared legal for 12 hours.

These are only some of the terrifying mazes that will be featured at the annual event, with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Poltergeist, Trick ‘r Treat, Stranger Things, Killer Klowns From Outer Space, and more films all being featured at the horrifying event.

Catch up on all the gruesome details for Halloween Horror Nights and get your tickets now. The event kicks off on September 14th and runs through November 3rd.

Stay tuned for details about this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

