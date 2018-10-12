‘Urban Legend’ Films Getting Collector’s Edition Blu-rays

The slasher rose to prominence in the ’80s, only for the horror subgenre to dwindle in the early ’90s. In the wake of Scream, a new crop of slashers featuring young casts sprung up, including Urban Legend and its sequel, Urban Legends: Final Cut. Both films are coming to Blu-ray from Scream Factory with comprehensive special features.

When New England college student Natalie (Alicia Witt, TV’s The Exorcist) finds herself at the center of a series of sadistic murders seemingly inspired by urban legends, she resolves to find the truth about her school’s own legend: a twenty-five-year-old story of a student massacre at the hands of an abnormal Psych professor. As the fraternities prepare to celebrate the macabre anniversary, Natalie discovers that she is the focus of the crazed killer’s intentions in the ultimate urban legend – the unfolding story of her own horrific murder.

The set’s special features are as follows:

DISC ONE

NEW Audio Commentary With Director Jamie Blanks, Producer Michael McDonnell, Assistant Edgar Pablos, Moderated By Author Peter M. Bracke

Audio Commentary With Director Jamie Blanks, Writer Silvio Horta, And Actor Michael Rosenbaum

Theatrical Trailer

DISC TWO

NEW Urban Legacy – An eight-part documentary on the making of Urban Legend (147 Minutes) including interviews with director Jamie Blanks, writer Silvio Horta, executive producers Brad Luff and Nick Osborne, producers Neal Moritz, Gina Matthews, and Michael McDonnell, Chairman and CEO of Phoenix Pictures Mike Medavoy, production designer Charles Breen, director of photography James Chressanthis, editor Jay Cassidy, composer Christopher Young, actors Alicia Witt, Michael Rosenbaum, Natasha Gregson Wagner, Robert Englund, Loretta Devine, Rebecca Gayheart, Tara Reid, and Danielle Harris, assistant Edgar Pablos, author Peter M. Bracke, and more…

Behind-the-scenes footage

Behind-the-scenes footage NEW Extended interviews from the eight-part documentary

Extended interviews from the eight-part documentary Archival making of featurette

Gag Reel

Deleted Scene

TV Spots

The making of a horror movie takes on a terrifying reality for students at the most prestigious film school in the country in Urban Legends: Final Cut, the suspenseful follow-up to the smash hit Urban Legend.

At Alpine University, someone is determined to win the best film award at any cost – even if it means eliminating the competition. No one is safe and everyone is a suspect. Urban Legends: Final Cut is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that will keep you guessing until the shocking climax. Starring Jennifer Morrison (Amityville: The Awakening), Matthew Davis (Below), Joseph Lawrence (Rest Stop), Eva Mendes (Ghost Rider), Anthony Anderson (Scream 4), Hart Bochner (Die Hard), and Loretta Devine (Urban Legend).

The set’s special features are as follows:

NEW The Legend Continues: Urban Legends: Final Cut Including interviews with producers Gina Matthews and Michael McDonnell, executive producers Nick Osborne and Brad Luff, Chairman and CEO of Phoenix Pictures Mike Medavoy, writer Silvio Horta, and actors Loretta Devine and Rebecca Gayheart

Interview with actress Jessica Cauffiel

Interview with actress Jessica Cauffiel Audio Commentary with director John Ottman

Deleted Scenes with optional Commentary by director John Ottman

Vintage Making Of Featurette

Gag Reel

Theatrical Trailer

Both sets will be released on November 20th. You can pre-order Urban Legend here and Urban Legends: Final Cut here.

Will you be adding these discs to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

