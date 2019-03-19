Jordan Peele Sets the Record Straight About ‘Us’ Being a Horror Movie

Horror movies have covered a wide range of subject matters, from ghosts to goblins to ghouls. When a genre film doesn’t entirely fit the mold of what every audience assumes it will fill, much discussion can arise which questions whether the film truly classifies as “horror.” Ahead of Jordan Peele‘s directorial debut Get Out, many audiences wondered how his filmmaking sensibilities would influence the narrative’s more terrifying components, inspiring some audiences to question if it was a full-blown “horror” movie. In hopes of preemptively squashing all of those discussions, Peele took to Twitter to let audiences know his new film Us is absolutely a horror movie.

The filmmaker bluntly shared on Twitter, “Us is a horror movie.”

These comments are a direct response to the reception to Get Out which, while almost unanimously positive, descended into discussions about what classified as a horror film. As opposed to a more straightforward or stereotypical genre film, Peele masterfully blended comedy, drama, and thrilling elements to create a unique experience, the merits of which were honored with Peele earning the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Peele previously revealed how these discussions surrounding his horror film frustrated him.

“I’m such a horror nut that the genre confusion of Get Out broke my heart a little. I set out to make a horror movie, and it’s kind of not a horror movie,” Peele revealed to Rolling Stone when discussing his film earning labels from audiences. “As a horror fan, I really wanted to contribute something to that world.”

In the new film, a mother (Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

As evidenced by the film’s horrifying trailer, Us looks to be making good on his promise of a truly frightening experience. This isn’t to say that the film won’t also have more to say about society.

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite,” Peele previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Us lands in theaters on March 22nd.

