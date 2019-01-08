‘Valentine’ Blu-ray Special Features Confirmed by Scream Factory

In the wake of films like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, horror fans were delivered countless slashers featuring burgeoning young stars in hopes of replicating their predecessors’ success. 2001’s Valentine, which starred David Boreanaz and Denise Richards, was one such slasher and it will be landing on Blu-ray from Scream Factory on February 12th with an impressive number of special features.

Revenge is sweet, just like Valentine‘s Day chocolates. At least, that is what a vengeful, Cupid-masked killer thinks. Be my Valentine … or else. Broken hearts and other mortal wounds await a cast of contemporary young stars when they play dating-scene veterans dying for love in this humor-laced, twist-filled thriller cleverly directed by Jamie Blanks (Urban Legend) and starring David Boreanaz (Angel, Bones), Denise Richards (Starship Troopers), Marley Shelton (Scream 4, Planet Terror), Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) and more. Cards, candy, and flowers are nice. But for fans of stalker-shocker terror, there’s nothing like a Valentine.

The Blu-ray’s special features are as follows:

NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements Supervised And Approved By Director Jamie Blanks And Director Of Photography Rick Bota

NEW Audio Commentary With Director Jamie Blanks And Filmmaker Don Coscarelli, Moderated By Author Peter Bracke

NEW Thrill Of The Drill – An Interview With Actress Denise Richards

NEW The Final Girl – An Interview With Actress Marley Shelton

NEW Shot Through The Heart – An Interview With Actress Jessica Cauffiel

NEW Writing Valentine – An Interview With Co-writers Gretchen J. Berg And Aaron Harberts

NEW Editing Valentine– An Interview With Editor Steve Mirkovich

NEW Scoring Valentine – An Interview With Composer Don Davis

NEW Almost 2 Hours Of Never-Before-Seen Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Director Jamie Blanks' Personal Archive

Audio Commentary With Director Jamie Blanks

Vintage “Making Of” Featurette Featuring Cast And Crew

Extended Interviews And Behind-The-Scenes Footage From The Electronic Press Kit

Deleted Scenes Including Extended Death Scenes

Music Video

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Gallery

Hidden Easter Egg

Additionally, fans who pre-order the film now will get a limited 18″x24″ poster featuring the all-new artwork, while supplies last.

Scream Factory also recently released a Blu-ray of Urban Legend, directed by Blanks, which also featured a star-studded young cast getting picked off by a mysterious killer, making the director a go-to name in the slasher genre.

You can pre-order your copy now at Scream Factory’s site.

