Walmart Cancelling Halloween 4K Box Set Orders

Last week, retail giant Walmart offered an incredible price for an upcoming box set featuring three Halloween movies. It sold out by the end of the day, but those who lucked into a spectacular deal are going to be disappointed. The company started sending out emails saying that due to a "pricing error," they will no longer be honoring preorders made at the lower price. According to the email, which went out around noon ET today, Walmart "discovered a pricing error on some items in your order....We had [to] cancel them in accordance with our pricing policy." It's possible the absence of the word "to" in the phrase "we had to cancel them" goes to show exactly how harried the retailer became when they realized they had accidentally offered who knows how many customers a $100 discount.

The box set was put up for pre-order last month priced at $129.98, but last week, it was listed for only $22.98. It's likely that the error was made as a result of Walmart running a sale on a number of horror movies. Brick-and-mortar stores currently have Halloween movie endcaps, featuring big discounts on a number of DVDs, including 2018's Halloween.

The box set includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later, and Halloween Resurrection. The films, which were released theatrically between 1995 and 2002, were some of the last installments in the original Halloween series, before it was rebooted by Rob Zombie in 2007. That series only lasted two installments, before the reboot was discarded in favor of a return to the original series...but only kind of.

In 2018, Halloween reintroduced Jamie Lee Curtis's Laurie Strode to the franchise, once again pitting her against Michael Myers. But while every movie between 1988 and 2002 built on the twist at the end of 1981's Halloween II -- that being that Michael and Laurie were secretly siblings -- the 2018 sequel wiped everything from 1981 forward out of continuity, making it a direct sequel to the 1978 original. That means the story that will conclude with this year's Halloween Ends is technically only four films -- Halloween, Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends. Everything else, including the entirety of this gorgeously-restored, $120+ box set, never really happened.

If you're disappointed by Walmart's decision not to honor your preorder, but still want the discs, you can grab the box set on Amazon for $103.78, which is a far cry from the Walmart error but is also $20 cheaper than Walmart, and you aren't giving your money right back to the people who cancelled your order.

The Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002) is available to own on October 4, 2022.