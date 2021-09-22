Amazon Prime Delivering Welcome to the Blumhouse Live Event for Fans

Horror fans were already looking forward to Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming launch of its slate of Welcome to the Blumhouse films, which are set to start premiering in October, but fans have even more reasons to be excited as the upcoming “Welcome to the Blumhouse Live” event will allow fans to engage with the stories they saw unravel in the films themselves. The free event will allow fans to explore the world of the terrifying tales, which is set to take the films’ horrors to all-new levels. Bingo Hell and Black as Night both land on the service on October 1st while The Manor and Madres debut on October 8th. Head to WelcomeToTheBlumhouse.live now to RSVP for the free event being held on October 14th.

Per press release, “On Thursday, October 14th, movie fans worldwide are invited to start Halloween early by stepping inside Welcome to the Blumhouse Live. Taking inspiration from the upcoming features Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Madres, and The Manor, the Welcome to the Blumhouse Live experience weaves the four films together in chilling synchrony into one interactive and explorable story world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Guests can RSVP now at WelcomeToTheBlumhouse.live to join the exclusive Welcome to the Blumhouse Live experience. Admission is free. Spots are strictly limited.

“Sequel to the EMMY-nominated event from last year, Welcome to the Blumhouse Live is a spine-chilling thriller that matches the spirit of the films, drawing you in as part of the mystery. Guests of the event will become members of a search party, exploring a labyrinth of interactive rooms, deviant characters, musical performances, 360° audiovisual hypnosis, and more unsettling twists — all contained within a four-story virtual house.

“The experience begins with the vanishing of Estela, an elderly resident of the enigmatic Welcome to the Blumhouse manor. Before she disappeared, Estela was hunting a sinister evil lurking within the house. Now, to solve the mystery of her disappearance, guests will have to follow the clues she left behind in real time, while also uncovering what she learned before disappearing. But be warned, Estela isn’t the first to disappear down these dark corridors…

“The unique collaboration between streaming powerhouse Amazon Prime Video, independent studio Blumhouse Television, and creative studio Little Cinema forges a single narrative thread connecting four groundbreaking films into a cohesive interactive landscape. Demonstrating the power of shared direct experience through sound, performance, film, and technology, Welcome to the Blumhouse Live is a truly exhilarating virtual adventure.”

