What We Do in the Shadows Renewed for Second Season

Pour yourself a heaping plate of bisgetti to celebrate, because the television adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a second season. FX announced on Tuesday (via Variety) that the vampire mocumentary will be getting another stretch of episodes, which are expected to debut in 2020.

The show is an adaptation of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s beloved film of the same name, which provides an off-kilter look at the lives of immortal vampire roommates. The television adaptation transports that concept to Staten Island, and follows Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Paul Simms have more than delivered on the high expectations of ‘Shadows’ fans by adapting the cult classic for television and building a passionate base of new and returning fans,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “We also want to thank the rest of the creative team, including Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush, and the incredible cast and crew for delivering such a fun and original series, and we look forward to working with them all on season two.”

This renewal comes as What We Do in the Shadows‘ freshman season is still airing, with four episodes still left to debut. According to Variety, the show has averaged just under 500,000 viewers an episode.

The series serves as just the last example of the Shadows franchise expanding, with a New Zealand TV spinoff of the movie called Wellington Paranormal debuting last year. Waititi and Clement also plan to give the film a proper sequel, which would follow the film’s werewolf gang and be appropriately titled We’re Wolves.

“We’re still trying to write that,” Waititi said back in 2017. “We’re doing those [other shows] as well as trying to come up with ideas for this werewolf movie. It will happen!”

What do you think of What We Do in the Shadows getting renewed for a second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

What We Do in the Shadows airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.