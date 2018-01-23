FX Moving Forward With ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Series

Filmmaker Taika Waititi may have seemed like an overnight success after helming November’s Thor: Ragnarok, yet the filmmaker has been making a name for himself with much smaller-budgeted films in New Zealand like Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Boy and What We Do in the Shadows. The director’s creativity has proven incredibly successful, with FX deciding to move forward with a TV series based on Shadows.

Waititi and Jemaine Clement will executive produce the new series, having previously directed, written and starred in the 2014 mockumentary. Waititi is slated to direct the half-hour series with Clement writing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film depicted the daily lives of a group of vampires who lived together in a house in New Zealand. A variety of different vampire archetypes were depicted, from the Nosferatu-esque Petyr to the sexual dynamo Vlad, clearly inspired by the more seductive Dracula.

The upcoming series is slated to star Kayvan Novak (Danger Mouse), Matt Berry (Toast of London), Natasia Demetriou (Year Friends) and Harvey Guillen (The Internship). It is unknown at this time if Waititi or Clement will appear in the series.

Last year, Waititi teased to Fandango that the TV series was happening, but pointed out the show would change locations.

“We’re trying to develop a U.S. version of What We Do in the Shadows,” Waititi revealed. “You know, set here in the states, but a T.V. show.”

Whether this new series will be set in the states is unclear.

Clement also developed a six-episode spinoff series, called “Wellington Paranormal,” which follows paranormal investigators trying to find answers to bizarre occurrences in the town in which vampires, zombies and werewolves reside. The series is aiming to premiere later this year in New Zealand.

“It’s surprising how many demonic possessions there are,” Clement told Stuff magazine. “There was a very tense situation at the Bucket Fountain – I can tell you it involved a possible Gateway from Hell. We’re very concerned about this kind of stuff.”

The series is meant to be a comedic parody of a series like The X-Files.

“We had an incident with some zombies which got pretty tense there. So luckily they’re taken care of. A couple of crew members were turned into zombies – I think. It’s hard to tell sometimes.” Clement joked. “Also, some very worrying things have happened in Lower Hutt as well. There was a party in Khandallah that got a bit out of hand, too, with some undead member of the Wellington public.”

Stay tuned for details about the upcoming What We Do in the Shadows TV series.

[H/T The Hollywood Reporter]