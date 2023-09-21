Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey Finally Gets Streaming Premiere
Winnie the Pooh's divisive horror movie is coming to Peacock very soon.
One of the most divisive films of the year is finally making its way to the world of streaming. The movie in question is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. With the rights to Winnie the Pooh now in the public domain, a film was created that turned the beloved children's character into a terrifying horror villain. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey imagines the yellow bear as a ruthless killer, stalking real people in an ultra-low budget film.
There has been a lot of conversation about Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey this year, especially since a sequel to the film is already on the way. For those curious about it, despite its negative reviews, you'll finally have a chance to watch it for free in just over a week's time. Blood and Honey is making its way to Peacock.
On Thursday, Peacock revealed the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to its streaming roster over the course of October. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is on that list, set to make its streaming debut on October 1st, just in time for Halloween. Now, quite a few horror fans will finally get the chance to see what all the fuss is about.
Coming Soon to Peacock
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is just one of the many films set to hit Peacock's streaming lineup on October 1st. You can check out the complete list below!
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Back to the Future III
Bridesmaids
Casper's Haunted Christmas
Clay Pigeons
Cowboys & Aliens
Death Becomes Her
The Dilemma
E.T., The Extra Terrestrial
Ender's Game
Escape Plan
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Faculty
Hell Fest
Honey
Honey 2
Hot Fuzz
How to Train Your Dragon
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Inside Man
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Krampus
The Mist
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paul
Scream 4
Separation
Shaun of the Dead
Silent Hill
Split
Step Brothers
TED
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Traffic
Trainwreck
Vampire Academy
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Winchester
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Zombieland
Are you going to be checking out Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey on Peacock next month?