Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey Finally Gets Streaming Premiere

One of the most divisive films of the year is finally making its way to the world of streaming. The movie in question is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. With the rights to Winnie the Pooh now in the public domain, a film was created that turned the beloved children's character into a terrifying horror villain. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey imagines the yellow bear as a ruthless killer, stalking real people in an ultra-low budget film.

There has been a lot of conversation about Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey this year, especially since a sequel to the film is already on the way. For those curious about it, despite its negative reviews, you'll finally have a chance to watch it for free in just over a week's time. Blood and Honey is making its way to Peacock.

On Thursday, Peacock revealed the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to its streaming roster over the course of October. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is on that list, set to make its streaming debut on October 1st, just in time for Halloween. Now, quite a few horror fans will finally get the chance to see what all the fuss is about.

Coming Soon to Peacock

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is just one of the many films set to hit Peacock's streaming lineup on October 1st. You can check out the complete list below!

