A24 Horror Film X Gets Home Video Release Date

With the Halloween season still months away, there hasn’t been an abundance of horror movies landing in theaters, though one of the year’s most acclaimed genre films, A24 Films’ X, has earned some of the year’s best reviews. After making its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival, X landed in theaters earlier this month and is still earning praise from audiences, but for those who aren’t able to check out the film on the big screen, the film’s physical media release date has been unveiled. X is slated to hit Blu-ray and DVD on May 24th.

Representing filmmaker Ti West’s long-awaited return to Horror, A24’s X arrives May 24th on Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital) and DVD, from Lionsgate. From critically acclaimed director Ti West (The Innkeepers, The Sacrament), the horror film stars Mia Goth (A Cure for Wellness, Suspiria, Emma.), Brittany Snow (Prom Night, Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2), Jenna Ortega (You, 2022′s Scream, The Babysitter: Killer Queen) as well as Grammy Award nominee Scott Mescudi (better known as Kid Cudi, Don’t Look Up).

In the film, “A group of actors set out to make an adult film in rural Texas under the noses of their reclusive hosts — an elderly couple with a farm and boarding house for rent. But when the couple catches their young guests in the act, the cast finds themselves in a desperate fight for their lives in this tantalizing slasher from writer-director Ti West.”

The home video release will include the following special features:

“That X Factor” Featurette

“The Farmer’s Daughters” Extended Scene

Adding more excitement to the release of the film is that West announced at its world premiere that the prequel Pearl was secretly shot alongside X, which also stars Goth, and marks her co-writing debut.

“It was really just betting on, ‘Well, if we write a good script, why would they say no?’” West shared with the L.A. Times. “We joked that the most A24 thing we could do with this movie is make two of them. For a studio that is consistently making challenging, progressively interesting, filmmaker-driven [projects], making two movies at the same time fell into the umbrella of what’s so cool about what they’re doing.”

Goth admitted that, even if the studio opted to not move forward with the prequel, it still would have been a worthwhile experiment.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Goth pointed out. “We thought at the very least, if nothing comes of it, we’ll write the script and it can serve as a great backstory for Pearl and my grasp on my character.”

X is in theaters now and hits Blu-ray and DVD on May 24th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.