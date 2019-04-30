Zack Snyder Reveals First Look at Army of the Dead Zombies

Man of Steel and Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder is leaving the superhero universe behind and returning to his horror film roots with Army of the Dead. The upcoming Netflix film will combine the scares of zombie horror with the thrills of a heist film, and now we’re getting one of our very first looks at what Snyder is working on.

Check out this behind-the-scenes image of Zack Snyder gearing up to shoot Army of the Dead!

New photo from the man himself, @ZackSnyder for Army Of The Dead pic.twitter.com/coSP8f9NEb — Joseph Lloyd #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@sorasgaming) April 30, 2019

This pre-production photo gives us our first tease of what Snyder’s Army of the Dead zombies will look like in the film. The figure in the makeup and prosthetics certainly looks like the type of zombie who has been around a long time and been weathered and worn by the harsh conditions of the desert environment where the film takes place. In case you’re not yet aware about why that location is pivotal to the story, check out the official Army of the Dead synopsis, below!

“The adventure is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

So, the zombies in Army of the Dead will clearly have been there for a hot minute – and we do mean hot. The sunburned effect on the clothes and flesh will be nice distinctive touches, and hopefully the film won’t ignore the obvious problem of the horrific smell this situation will create. Snyder wrote the script along Joby Harold (Awake), after the concept sat at Warner Brothers from 2007 until now, before being acquired by Netflix. As Snyder has previously teased, Army of the Dead will allow him to fully make the kind of horror/action film he’s dreamed of:

“There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one,” Snyder said. “I love to honor canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself through a genre,” Snyder went on to explain. “It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware — but not in a wink-to-the-camera way — balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow that anyone has ever seen. No one’s ever let me completely loose [like this].”

