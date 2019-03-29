Zack Snyder’s ‘Army Of The Dead’ For Netflix to Start Filming This Summer in New Mexico

Zack Snyder is hard at work on his first film since Justice League, Army of the Dead, the zombie movie he’s making for Netflix. The project places a casino heist in the center of a zombie apocalypse, which could help make it one of the most original films in the overall genre. While not much else is known about Army of the Dead at this point, we can expect a lot of major updates sooner rather than later. It looks like Snyder will begin shooting the movie in New Mexico just a couple of months.

A new update from Production Weekly revealed that Army of the Dead is set to start production on July 15th in New Mexico, with Zack Snyder directing and the duo of Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller producing.

This places the start of filming in just over three months, so pre-production is in full swing. That means casting announcements and crew confirmations should be on the way at any point. Right now, no actors are attached to the project, though Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has hinted that he has a role in the film. His involvement has yet to be officially confirmed.

Knowing the way Netflix has operated as a movie studio, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if we learned almost nothing about this film throughout production. Most of Netflix’s productions have kept details and leaks at a minimum, so outside of casting, there might be very little to see from Army of the Dead until the film eventually arrives.

Until then, all we’ve got is the synopsis, which you can read below.

“The adventure is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

