Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Synopsis Released

A plot synopsis for director Zack Snyder’s Las Vegas-set zombie heist movie Army of the Dead has surfaced, via Production Weekly:

The adventure is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Army of the Dead marks Snyder’s first directing gig since the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice visionary departed Warner Bros.’ shared DC Extended Universe, exiting Justice League midway through production as result of a family tragedy.

Snyder in 2004 helmed the James Gunn-penned Dawn of the Dead remake that featured Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, and future Fear the Walking Dead star Kevin Zegers as survivors of a zombie outbreak holed up in a mall.

“There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one,” Snyder previously told THR of Army of the Dead, which he produces with wife Deborah Snyder under their Stone Quarry banner for Netflix. The project changed hands from Warner Bros., where it languished in limbo since 2007.

In the wake of back-to-back-to-back superhero fare, Army is “a good palate cleanser to really dig in with both hands and make something fun and epic and crazy and bonkers in the best possible way.”

“I love to honor canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself through a genre,” Snyder added.

“It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware — but not in a wink-to-the-camera way — balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow that anyone has ever seen. No one’s ever let me completely loose [like this].”

The project may involve Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers star Dave Bautista, whose involvement was hinted at in a Tampa Bay Times profile on the wrestler-turned-movie star.

