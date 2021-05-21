Zack Snyder Shows Off Incredible Army of the Dead Cake

✖

This month will see the highly-anticipated release of Army of the Dead, the new zombie film from Zack Snyder. The movie has been met with fairly decent reviews from critics and currently stands at a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a gory and glorious triumph." The first 15 minutes of the movie were released online this week, and fans are eager to check out the full film. In the meantime, Snyder has been sharing some fun content on social media. In fact, he took to Twitter today to show off a pretty epic Army of the Dead-themed cake.

"So good and the cake was delicious! Thanks @Graciecosplay, Instagram: @graciethecosplaylass, VERO: @graciethecosplaylass," Snyder wrote. You can check out some photos of the cake in the tweet below:

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder previously told Entertainment Weekly. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

"With Dawn [of the Dead], we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre," the director added. "That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre — it's a fine line."

A prequel to Army of the Dead already began production last fall and Snyder confirmed last month that the title would be Army of Thieves. It was also reported by CBR that the director is open to making a sequel.

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Now playing in select theaters, Army of the Dead will be released on Netflix on May 21st.