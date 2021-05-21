Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead - First 15 Minutes Released

The first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead movie have been released online. The film is set to make its debut in theaters on Friday, May 14 before hitting Netflix one week later on May 21. During a live event on YouTube, Snyder was joined by the film's star Dave Bautista along with Matthias Schweighöfer, Tig Notaro, and others to introduce the first look at the opening sequence of the film. The live video encouraged viewers to drop emojis iin the live comment section as a means to speed up a process to dig up the footage, echoing thee story of the film which sees a team infiltrate zombified Las Vegas to rob a casino's bank vault.

The video above features the live stream of the unveiling of the first 15 minutes of Army of the Dead. Schweighöfer, for example, often serves as comic relief in the film, but his apocalypse reality check quickly on the set of Army of the Dead. "It's not in the movie, but we tried to shoot a scene where the whole gang was together and we were surrounded by 500 extras of zombies," he explained. "And Zack came to me, and he gave me these two guns, and he said, 'Can you remember Face/Off?' And I said, 'Yeah, I remember Face/Off.' And then he just said, 'Can you shoot like Nicholas Cage in that film?' So I did like, 'Whoa,' with two guns, like left, right, left, right. Everyone was laughing their asses off, because it was so funny. It's not in the movie, but I thought, 'Okay.' And the cool thing was I was shooting, and everyone was shooting, and all the zombies, they went down. They were falling down, and I thought, 'That feels so real. Oh my God. I love Hollywood.'"

The immersion into this world falls in line with where Omari Hardwick, a former college football player turned actor, sees himself going in the future. "I definitely saw Marvel and DC or DC and Marvel in my future," Hardwick said. "You can't be an ex-athlete and as physical as I am in his team, as team oriented as I am, and not see yourself in the position that, obviously, the likes of Hemsworth to Anthony Mackie, to the late great Chadwick, and other females included, but definitely my colleagues that are male. I always saw myself in looking in the mirror as playing that guy, but I didn't necessarily see myself as a hero within a zombie space. Leave it to Zack Snyder to allow for me to first and foremost, before any DC or Marvel world, excuse me, he allowed me to see myself in this space and of a hero man. That's pretty cool in the zombie space. That's pretty cool."

