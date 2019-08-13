Zombie Fallout TV Series in the Works

You don’t have to look too hard to find zombie stories in our movies and TV shows, but it looks like the fan-favorite book series Zombie Fallout will soon be among them. According to a new report from Deadline, the Mark Tufo series of books is currently being optioned for television by Buffalo 8, after a previous adaptation fell through in 2016.

Zombie Fallout currently spans fourteen books, which have been published since February of 2010. The series also includes audiobooks and graphic novels.

The dark comedy follows a community of heroes, monsters, cowards, and misfits struggling against a world dominated by zombies. The adventure is about a family that is hunted by zombies as well as a 500-year-old vampire named Eliza.

At the center of the story is Michael Talbot, an average, middle class, Marine veteran. Unhappy with his monotonous life, Michael is bracing himself for the apocalypse and is a germaphobe that grew up obsessing over zombie movies. That said, he has secretly always dreamed of a zombie apocalypse. Fallout examines conflicts that arise when Mike, encircled in what seems like a safe haven, realizes that the survival of his family depends upon the very same people he tried to avoid in life — like his townhouse community neighbors and H.O.A. board members.

The project will serve as a partnership between Tufo and Peabody-winning producer Steven Adams (Avatar, Life of Pi) and Marketing Executive Theo Dumont (She’s Gotta Have it, BlacKkKlansman), both of whom hail from Buffalo 8. Brad Thomas (Marie, Cash Cowboys) and We Are The Mighty’s Weston Scott will also serve as executive producers.

“Zombie Fallout is a continuing labor of love, sweat, and tears,” Tufo said in a statement. “Originally one book, this thing has become an entire universe. It’s gone farther than I ever imagined; it’s become a reality.”

