Luke Wilson Cast in ‘Zombieland 2’

The upcoming Zombieland: Double Tap adds another impressive name to its roster with The Royal Tenenbaums star Luke Wilson being added to the cast, according to Variety. Wilson’s role in the film is currently unknown.

The actor joins the returning cast of Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin, with newcomers Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, and Thomas Middleditch also entering the fray. Wilson previously starred in the horror film Vacancy alongside Kate Beckinsale, in addition to a guest-starring role in an episode of The X-Files.

Original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, as well as director Ruben Fleischer, will also be returning.

“Well the reason we’re all doing it again is ’cause we all love the world of the movie so much,” Fleischer shared with ComicBook.com last year. “I think it was a real touchstone for all, for me certainly ’cause it was my first movie, but I think for Emma and Jesse it was a really just significant movie in their evolution. And Woody paid me a huge compliment. I was on the phone with him the other day and he said he’s probably made over a hundred movies but the most fond memory he has is making Zombieland.”

Despite fans having to wait a decade for the sequel, Fleischer promised that the wait would be worth it.

“I think we all have this honest nostalgia for the experience of making it and with that being said none of them would agree to do the movie until the script was good enough,” the director confessed. “And we’ve been working on it for four years and have made sure that if we’re gonna do it again it’s at least as good if not better than the original and finally I think we have a script that we all feel really confident in go making and yeah, ’cause it’s such a precious thing none of us want to tarnish its place, we only wanna build upon it.”

Zombieland: Double Tap lands in theaters on October 11th.

