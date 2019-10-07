Zombieland: Double Tap Red Band Trailer Released

Nearly a decade has passed since the first Zombieland was released in theaters and fans are finally getting the chance to return to the wild and wonderful apocalypse that they fell in love with in 2009. The original director, writers, and stars have all come back to the franchise after a 10 year hiatus to deliver Zombieland: Double Tap, which follows the four main characters as they navigate their lives, seasoned veterans of the undead-laden world.

The trailers for the sequel have teased a very similar tone and style to the original, but that’s hard to fully capture without a hard R-rating. Fortunately, Sony has now released a full-on Red Band trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap, showing fans the kind of outrageous antics on the way in just over a week. You can watch the full Red Band trailer in the video above!

It’s great news that Zombieland is finally coming back to the big screen, especially with writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese penning the script and stars Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin reprising their roles. That said, people are still curious as to why the sequel took so long, especially after the original found success.

“The easy answer is, I think we all wanted to stretch our legs a little bit and try different things,” director Ruben Fleischer explained in an interview earlier this year. “I think we were all excited to do other stuff. But, the other thing is, we just couldn’t figure out the right story to tell. It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy, to come back to Zombieland for. We all have so much love for the original. So, we held ourselves to a really high standard as far as making sure that, if we were going to make a sequel, that it be at least as good, if not better, than the original. And that ultimately all comes down to the script. So, we were all demanding and discerning to make sure the story was one that was worth getting the gang back together. Sometimes it does take time to get that right.”

Zombieland: Double Tap hits theaters on October 18th.