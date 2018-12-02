Avan Jogia Cast in ‘Zombieland 2’

The long-awaited sequel to Zombieland has just found its newest face.

According to a report from Deadline, Avan Jogia has joined the cast of Zombieland 2. Jogia will be playing Berkeley, who is described as “the epitome of the bad boy musician that you would hate for your daughter to fall in love with.”

Jogia is known for his roles on Victorious, Tut, and the upcoming Son of Shaft. Oddly enough, Zombieland 2 isn’t his only upcoming apocalyptic role, with him also set to appear in Starz’ Now Apocalypse TV series.

Jogia marks the second new cast member for Zombieland 2 to court, with Jogia’s former girlfriend Zoey Deutch set to play the love interest of Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg). They will join Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin, all of whom will be reprising their roles from the first Zombieland.

The Zombieland sequel will come a full decade after the first film debuted, with fans eager to see exactly how the franchise carries on. In 2013, a pilot for a Zombieland TV series debuted, though Amazon Studios opted not to pick up the series, giving Zombieland 2 even more significance.

“Well the reason we’re all doing it again is ’cause a we all love the world of the movie so much,” director Ruben Fleischer shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think it was a real touchstone for all, for me certainly ’cause it was my first movie, but I think for Emma and Jesse it was a really just significant movie in their evolution. And Woody paid me a huge compliment. I was on the phone with him the other day and he said he’s probably made over a hundred movies but the most fond memory he has is making Zombieland.”

“I think we all have this honest nostalgia for the experience of making it and with that being said none of them would agree to do the movie until the script was good enough,” Fleischer continued. “And we’ve been working on it for four years and have made sure that if we’re gonna do it again it’s at least as good if not better than the original and finally I think we have a script that we all feel really confident in go making and yeah, ’cause it’s such a precious thing none of us want to tarnish its place, we only wanna build upon it.”

Zombieland 2 is expected to debut on October 11, 2019.