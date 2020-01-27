Zombieland Creators Hoping for Another Sequel or a Broadway Musical

Zombieland: Double Tap hit theaters last year and fans of the original were overjoyed. Now, the question of a third movie lingers in the minds of people who saw the sequel. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick talked to Rama’s Screen about the prospect of another go. They probably surprised some fans when they proposed a Zombieland Broadway musical as a way to extend the series. After all those years of waiting it was amazing to see the entire crew get back together for another round. The writers are hoping that they can keep the ball rolling this time.

Boy, let’s hope not. It’s gonna be zombies in an old folks home and they’re going to be using walkers. Everyone is going to be using a walker. You know, we’d love to see another Zombieland. We’d love to see Zombieland in another forum too. Why not a Broadway musical? We’ve had people say that would be a great idea. We would love nothing more. We would go anywhere with those four actors or those five or six actors now. We would go into battle with any of those guys. We’d love to make a third one. Hopefully, it would happen sooner rather than later. We just have to let the movie gods smile on us.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Series star Jesse Eisenberg said that the wait between the first two films basically boiled down to finding the right script and waiting for Reese and Wernick to wrap up Deadpool.

“We waited 10 years to do the movie—well, we didn’t wait, we were trying to do the movie right after the first one because the first one was so popular, and we waited for the best script,” Eisenberg told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “In the meantime, the two writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, did Deadpool, and then we were kind of waiting for them to finish that so they could write this. We were all waiting, me, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, we were all waiting for the best script and it finally came.”

Ruben Fleischer also talked about what the time in between installments did for Zombieland as a whole.

“The easy answer is, I think we all wanted to stretch our legs a little bit and try different things,” Fleischer said last year. “I think we were all excited to do other stuff. But, the other thing is, we just couldn’t figure out the right story to tell. It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy, to come back to Zombieland for. We all have so much love for the original. So, we held ourselves to a really high standard as far as making sure that, if we were going to make a sequel, that it be at least as good, if not better, than the original. And that ultimately all comes down to the script. So, we were all demanding and discerning to make sure the story was one that was worth getting the gang back together. Sometimes it does take time to get that right.”