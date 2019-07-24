Zombieland: Double Tap Might Be Teasing a Trailer Coming Soon

Zombieland: Double Tap might have something brewing. On Wednesday, the film’s official Twitter account posted a rather self-aware message, asking if anyone was getting the messages they were sending. The tweet – which is the first the account has sent since sharing a new poster earlier this month – has led some to speculate that the film’s trailer could be on the way.

Oh hey, is anyone getting this? — Zombieland 2: Double Tap (@Zombieland) July 24, 2019

Found this sweet iPhone 3, I can finally say goodbye to my flip phone. It’s been good knowing ya. — Zombieland 2: Double Tap (@Zombieland) July 24, 2019

Seeing as the film’s release date is scheduled for just a matter of months away, it certainly would make sense that the first footage could be on the way.

Zombieland: Double Tap will see the return of Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who have formed a sort of found family in the decade after the events of the first film. The film will feature a slew of new cast members, including Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia, Rosario Dawson, Thomas Middleditch, Luke Wilson, and Dan Aykroyd.

“What we’ve shot so far, I’m really impressed with,” Harrelson said in an interview earlier this year. “Getting to hang out with these guys — Emma, and Abbie, and Jesse, and Ruben — I feel so lucky, really, really lucky. You know, it’s literally laughing all day long, and that’s your job. Like, my job is, I laugh all day long? It seems unbelievable. So, I feel really lucky right now.”

While nearly a decade has passed since the first film’s debut, it sounds like the wait will be more than worth it.

“Well the reason we’re all doing it again is ’cause we all love the world of the movie so much,” director Ruben Fleischer shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think it was a real touchstone for all, for me certainly ’cause it was my first movie, but I think for Emma and Jesse it was a really just significant movie in their evolution. And Woody paid me a huge compliment. I was on the phone with him the other day and he said he’s probably made over a hundred movies but the most fond memory he has is making Zombieland.”

“I think we all have this honest nostalgia for the experience of making it and with that being said none of them would agree to do the movie until the script was good enough,” Fleischer continued. “And we’ve been working on it for four years and have made sure that if we’re gonna do it again it’s at least as good if not better than the original and finally I think we have a script that we all feel really confident in go making and yeah, ’cause it’s such a precious thing none of us want to tarnish its place, we only wanna build upon it.”

Zombieland: Double Tap is expected to debut on October 18th.