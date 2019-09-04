Zombieland: Double Tap Director Teases “Something a Little Special” for Fans Who Stay to the End

Much like the original Zombieland had a hilarious post-credits gag, director Ruben Fleischer teases that fans who stick around for the finished film will be treated to “something special” with Zombieland: Double Tap. The first film took place after a zombie apocalypse, resulting in a hilarious reveal that Bill Murray had survived the epidemic, only to be accidentally killed. That film’s post-credits scene saw Murray reciting iconic lines from his character in Caddyshack, much to the delight of Woody Harrelson’s Tallahassee. While seeing Murray return seems unlikely, the mythology has seen characters come back to life, so almost anything could be possible.

“I share that love of Bill Murray in the first one,” Fleischer revealed to TotalFilm [H/T SYFY WIRE]. “I don’t know how you could ever top that, but if someone were to stay to the finish of the film, perhaps they might see something a little special…”

The original 2009 film was developed before the debut of The Walking Dead, which paved the way for a zombie resurgence and brought the shambling ghouls to the forefront of pop culture. Part of the shock of audiences seeing Murray in the original film was seeing him appear in such an absurd genre film, with the actor since having gone on to star in a zombie comedy of his own with The Dead Don’t Die. For the upcoming sequel, it would seem as though Fleischer could enlist any actor he wanted to offer a cameo, which could include Murray reprising his role.

Through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Harrelson returns for the film, as do Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. Luke Wilson, Rosario Dawson, and Zoey Deutch are among the additions to the cast.

Fleischer also noted that, with 10 years having passed since we last saw the monsters, they have gone through an evolution of sorts in the new film.

“There is an evolution of the zombies and they go in different directions, each with their own kind of personality,” Fleischer pointed out.

Zombieland: Double Tap hits theaters on October 18th.

