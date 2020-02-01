All Signs Point to a Dunkaroos Revival

Just think, you get home for school and kick off your shoes. You head to the kitchen a snatch a pack of Dunkaroos and a juice box (preferably Capri Sun) and catch an episode or two of Arthur or Hey Arnold. Good times, right? The cookie and frosting treat was a mainstay in supermarkets from 1990 until it was eventually pulled from shelves by Betty Crocker/General Mills in 2012. Ever since, fans have been lobbying the treats-maker to bring the product back and finally, that appears to be in the works.

Out of the blue this week, a Dunkaroos account popped up on Instagram with a single picture — nothing but that iconic, most scrumdiddlyumptious vanilla frosting with rainbow-colored sprinkles placed throughout. Using the "peeking eyes" emoji, the account has since been verified, leading most to believe General Mills intends on bringing back the delicious treat. After all, why launch social media platforms for a product that has been dead for the better part of the past decade.

View this post on Instagram 👀 A post shared by Dunkaroos (@dunkaroos) on Jan 24, 2020 at 2:57pm PST

"GIMME," @maurabreen says.

"BIGGEST COMEBACK OF THE CENTURY," @dylan_peluso joke.

@m_wysowkski adds, "Don't toy with 90s babies we've been waiting too long."

General Mills spokespeople aren't speaking to the return just quite, though they tease an "exciting" year in 2020. Can y'all just bring back Dunkaroos already, please?

What was your go-to post-school treat? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!