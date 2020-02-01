Sonic Introduces Totchos, Nachos Made With Tater Tots

(Photo: Sonic Drive-In)

Let's face it — nachos are the ultimate snack. You got a solid base with a carb-loaded foundation and mountains of gooey cheese. More often than not, it's commonplace to add some meat whether it be ground beef, bacon, shredded chicken (or smoked pork), or a combination of all of the above. Now, Sonic has introduced a new offering that has a little bit of everything — with one major twist.

The fast-food chain announced Friday they're introducing a new product called Totchos, a nacho-style setup that uses the drive-in's world-famous tater tots as a base. The tots are then layered with creamy cheese sauce, crispy bacon, diced onions, and jalapenos to take it to another level. Everything's then drizzled in a zesty baja sauce.

“SONIC Tots have become a fan favorite over the years, and we are giving them an exciting upgrade with a fiesta of cheesy nacho flavors to create a shareable snack inspired by similar delights found in gastropubs,” Sonic vice president of product innovation Scott Uehlein said in a press release. “What better way to warm up on a cold winter day than with a mashup of flavors from Totchos?”

Sonic isn't one to stop short of kicking things up — last year alone saw the chain bring back its deep-fried Oreos and a slushie made with Carolina Reaper concentrate. You know, the same Carolina Reapers many suggest are the world's hottest peppers.

The Oklahoma City-based chain has the Totchos available immediately and they'll be available for a limited time through March 1st. Pricing will vary by location so stop by your local Sonic to check it out.

What's your go-to appetizer? Have you snagged an order of Totchos yet? If so, let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!