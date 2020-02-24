MTN DEW Set to Introduce New Lemonade Flavor

Summer might still be a few months away, but the team at MTN DEW is hoping to bring some good-time summer happiness to you soon. The soda company stealthily added a mysterious new product to the PepsiCo Beverage Facts site earlier this week, a place where fans can go to look up nutrition facts and ingredient list. The product in question is called MTN DEW Atomic Blue and features a bright blue hue; the super sleuths at r/MountainDew have pegged it as a fountain exclusive — though it's unclear what chain or store the new soda will be exclusive to.

According to PepsiCo, Atomic Blue has an "electrifying lemonade flavor," leading those to believe it will be a pretty killer Blue Raspberry lemonade mashup, largely thanks in part to the bright blue color. The soda also features it's own logo, which has some 90s vibes with it, between the yellow graphic and purpleish blue coloring.

Store-exclusive DEW flavors aren't something new to fans of the citrusy drinking — in fact, MTN DEW currently has a handful of store exclusive fountain drinks already available, the most prominent of which is likely Taco Bell's Baja Blast. Baja Blast has been successful enough DEW has started bottling and canning it for mass distribution.

Other store-exclusive DEW flavors include KFC'S Sweet Lightning (peach and honey), Circle K's Voltage (Raspberry citrus and ginseng), Sam's Club's Berry Monsoon (berry lime), and Speedway's Cyclone (citrus punch). That's also not including the Dollar General-exclusive Maui Burst, a pineapple-flavored DEW that rolled out as a test last year. Maui Burst has since become a permanent DEW offering.

"Dollar General fans have always embraced the MTN DEW Maui Burst flavor with enthusiasm. Their excitement translated on social media and at the registers," MTN DEW marketing chief Nicole Portwood said in a release about the addition. "We're thrilled to respond to fans by making Maui Burst permanently available at Dollar General."

