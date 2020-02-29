McDonald's Proclaims March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day, Will Give Away Free McMuffins All Morning

McDonald's has officially laid claim to March 2nd. In a statement the fast-food chain released Friday, McDonald's is now calling March 2nd National Egg McMuffin Day after its popular breakfast sandwich. Nearly 50 years after the egg and cheese muffin made its way to the stores, McDonald's is now celebrating by giving away one free sandwich to each interested party on the morning of March 2nd. To take advantage of the deal, you'll need to download the McDonald's mobile app and order between 6 and 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday the 2nd.

"While we're giving the Egg McMuffin its moment, we're really honoring our breakfast fans who have woken up with McDonald's breakfast for nearly 50 years. And we just thought, 'hey, why not declare March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day?'," David Tovar, McDonald's vice president of U.S. Communications said in the release. "We're always looking for new ways to show our fans love and remind them, no matter where they might be, a great tasting and convenient breakfast is just around the corner for them at McDonald's."

The first Egg McMuffin was sold in 1971 at a Santa Barbara location after owner/operator Herb Peterson tried coming up with a fast-food version of eggs benedict. The sandwich remains in its initial form to this day — a Grady A egg grilled up and place between two toasted muffins with a slice of Canadian bacon and delicious melted American cheese.

While there, you can also check out the chain's new 2 for $4 Mix and Match Value Deal, which now includes breakfast items. If you miss the free sandwich window, don't fret — McDonald's still carries select breakfast items all day.

