MTN DEW Frost Bite Appears on Walmart Website, Signals Imminent Arrival

It's been the talk of Mountain Dew drinkers for the past few months and now, it looks like MTN DEW Frost Bite could finally be on its way to Walmart. The bright blue soda is just the latest in the ever-expanding flavor line of the classic soft drink and as of Friday, it has been added to the big box store's website, albeit listed as out of stock. As of this writing, the Walmart site lists Frost Bite in both 20 oz. and 12-pack sizes for $1.98 and $4.98, respectively. Though little is known about the flavor itself, it will be exclusively available at Walmart.

The flavor profile is still being kept under wraps, though a few lucky Dew drinkers at r/MountainDew have gotten their hands on the beverage, suggesting it might have notes of a Honey Dew Melon flavor. It's expected to hit Walmart shelves nationwide by the end of the month.

Walmart's description of the new MTN DEW flavor can be found below.

"MTN DEW doesn't have to be green. Our broad flavor collection has something for everyone.

Introducing MTN DEW FROST BITE….The taste that chills

Walmart exclusive flavor

Bundle up so you don’t get bit by the new MTN DEW Frost Bite

Walmart's Frost Bite is the second store exclusive in as many years. Last year, Dollar General locked down a deal to carry the pineapple-flavored MTN DEW Maui Burst on a permanent basis.

