DirecTV Fans Are Freaking Out After Service Blacks Out During Coronavirus Quarantine

To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, households around the world are encouraged to stay indoors and away from large gatherings of people for as long as possible, which means many of us are turning towards our TVs to keep us entertained. Around 8:45 pm ET, the DirecTV service inexplicably went out, with millions of homes seeing nothing but a black screen while watching some of their favorite programs. Roughly 15 minutes later, the service reset itself and resumed normal broadcasting, but 15 minutes was long enough for subscribers to take to social media to air their grievances with the company.

While 15 minutes without TV isn't inherently a cause for alarm, when that issue comes without warning and resolves without much of an explanation, it can be frustrating to think that it could happen again at a moment's notice. Additionally, the outage taking place during peak TV hours meant some of the blackouts impacted immensely popular programs.

