Robin Williams Estate Launching New YouTube Channel

The world may have lost iconic actor and comedian Robin Williams back in 2014, but his legacy of laughter and joy continue to bring cheer to the world and now, in a time when the world is weathering the coronavirus pandemic, a new YouTube channel is set to offer even more of Williams' memorable moments for fans to enjoy. The Robin Williams Estate is partnering with Time Life on the official Robin Williams YouTube channel set to launch Wednesday, April 1.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the channel will feature clips from some of Williams' most famous and memorable stand-up shows as well as interviews with the entertainer's friends and family. New clips will be uploaded each week through the end of June as part of the channel's initial launch.

Over the course of his career, Williams was not only a stand-up comedian, but also had many notable, iconic roles in both film and television, including the films Mrs. Doubtfire, Dead Poets Society, Jumanji, and the animated Aladdin in which he famously voiced Genie. He also won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 1997 for Good Will Hunting.

Even with the launch of the YouTube channel coming later this week, Williams is still bringing a little joy into the world thanks to his daughter, Zelda Williams. Earlier this month, Zelda used some time while staying at home to slow the spread of COVID-19 and dug up a touching photo of herself with her father in which they both appear laughing, smiling and goofing around. It's a heartwarming find, especially when one considers just how much his children meant to Williams.

"My children give me a great sense of wonder. Just to see them develop into these extraordinary human beings," Williams said during a Reddit AMA some years ago. "And favorite book as a child? Growing up, it was The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe - I would read the whole C.S. Lewis series out loud to my kids. I was once reading to Zelda, and she said 'don't do any voices. Just read it as yourself.' So I did, I just read it straight, and she said, 'that's better.'"

Williams, who had well-documented struggles during his life with depression and anxiety, died on August 11, 2014. His death was ruled to be suicide.

The official Robin Williams YouTube channel launches Wednesday, April 1.

Photo credit: Vera Anderson/WireImage

