Yes, Mountain Dew Doritos Are a Real Thing

The wise Ian Malcolm once said scientists were so preoccupied whether or not they could complete a certain task, they didn't stop to think if they should complete said task. Sure, in the context he was talking about making dinosaurs out of thin air but still, we're pretty sure the sentiment applies here. Beginning April 6th, PepsiCo will be making Mountain Dew Doritos available to those in Australia and New Zealand.

In case that news is still taking a moment to sink in, let's repeat it once...just really quick. Pepsi — the company that owns the Mountain Dew brand and Frito-Lay, manufacturers of Doritos — is in the process of rolling out Mountain Dew-flavored Doritos for actual human consumption.

Though many thought the limited-edition snack was an April Fool's prank by the soda and snack manufacturer, the chips are the real deal and have been spotted out in the wild. Even the snack-tracking Instagram account @JunkBanter managed to speak with someone who held the chips in their very hands.

"We are excited to be launching this global first for Doritos here in Australia,' Australian Doritos brand manager Eric Burke told Daily Mail Australia. "Aussie consumers are the first in the world to have the chance to try this unique new product that needs to be tasted, to be believed. To create this unique flavour, we partnered with our beverages and research and development teams to ensure we got the flavour just right - and we think our consumers are going to love the result."

It's said the chips have a lemon-lime-like flavor, not unlike the Tostitos Lime chips of yesteryear.

You can see what Dew and Dorito fans alike are saying about the amalgamation below: