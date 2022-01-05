3D Reconstruction of Julius Caesar Draws Comparisons to Snoke, Men In Black Aliens

Earlier today, the Twitter account @archeohistories, a page dedicated to photos of artifacts and images related to history, posted a 2018 photo recreation captioned: “3D Reconstruction Of Julius Caesar. Created by the National Museum of Antiquities in the Netherlands.” The caption is correct and the image hasn’t been altered in any way, but what happened next is, well about what you might expect form spending time on Twitter. The “reconstruction” of Caesar’s face has drawn comparisons from Twitter users to a variety of pop culture figures including Supreme Leader Snoke from the Star Wars sequels and others like some of the aliens from Men in Black. We’ve collected the best responses to the viral post below.

A post from IFLScience from 2018 sheds a little more light on the context of the image revealing that it was created by archeologist Tom Buijtendorp and archaeologist/physical anthropologist Maja d’Hollosy. To create the pair “took 3D scans of two ancient marble busts” of Caesar as well as filling in the gaps of the images with Roman coins that included his likeness. At the time this construction was an incredible one for the pair and for Buijtendorp’s text, but for Twitter users it offered a respite from everyday life as they clowned on a guy that’s been dead for a couple thousand years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

3D Reconstruction Of Julius Caesar. Created by the National Museum of Antiquities in the Netherlands.#archaeohistories pic.twitter.com/aKZoRuT9ul — Archaeo – Histories (@archeohistories) January 4, 2022

Fighting the Hulk out here

Is that Mark Rylance as the BFG

My man was in Rogue One

Grand Moff Caesar https://t.co/NIcKPmIPyr — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 4, 2022

Master Billy Quizboy

Julius Brown

https://twitter.com/nilbog3000/status/1478408944531947524?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

like a Dick Tracy bad guy

My dude looking like a Dick Tracy bad guy https://t.co/uL07hjzljH — 🎃 Dave Scheidt 🎃 (@DaveScheidt) January 4, 2022

The galaxy is on…

They’ve got my guy looking like… pic.twitter.com/6PDHHA7QFf — manu (@manny3118) January 4, 2022

Any Society fans reading this?

https://twitter.com/Crispbap/status/1478407047486095362?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

That’s Snoke