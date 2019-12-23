50 Cent Rents Out Entire Toys R Us Store for His Son

The holiday season is in full swing, and many of us are still on the hunt for the perfect gift for our friends and family. If you’re scrambling to find a way to make your child’s holiday even better, actor and rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson may have just set a very high bar. Over the weekend, Jackson gave his 7-year-old son Sire Jackson an early Christmas present, in the form of renting out an entire Toys “R” Us store for a few hours for a private shopping spree. The whole event was chronicled on both Jackson and Sire’s social media accounts, which you can check out below.

“When I asked my Dad for the ‘WHOLE Toys R Us Store’ for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did,” the caption on Sire’s photos reads. “Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever!”

Sire was like 😳oh shit you really got the whole store. He was in shock, walking around.he said let me get this straight I can get what ever I want? LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/fKmZ27X2eF — 50cent (@50cent) December 21, 2019

According to ET Canada, renting out the store reportedly cost $100,000. The event occurred at the Toys “R” Us at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, which is one of the first new retail locations opened after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all of its stores a year later.

“With a 70 year heritage, the Toys”R”Us brand is beloved by kids and families around the world, and continues to play a leading role in the hearts and minds of today’s consumers,” said Richard Barry, CEO of Tru Kids and Interim co-CEO of the new Toys”R”Us joint venture. “We have an incredible opportunity to entirely reimagine the Toys”R”Us brand in the U.S. and are thrilled to partner with b8ta and key toy vendors to create a new, highly-engaging retail experience designed for kids, families and to better fit within today’s retail environment.”

“As a kid, my memory of Toys”R”Us was running up and down the aisles kicking balls and playing with the coolest toys,” added Phillip Raub, co-founder and president of b8ta and Interim co-CEO of the Toys”R”Us joint venture. “As the retail landscape changes, so do consumer shopping habits. But what hasn’t changed is that kids want to touch everything and simply play. In partnership with Richard and his team, we are excited to bring back Toys”R”Us in an immersive way, focused on creating a fun and engaging experience for kids—and adults, too.”

