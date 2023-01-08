Adam Rich, Eight is Enough and Dungeons & Dragons Star, Dies at 54

Adam Rich, who was best known for his role in the television dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as a family member confirmed to TMZ. They did not provide a cause of death, but the police do not suspect foul play. Eight is Enough followed a family with eight children, the Bradfords, chronicling their lives as they grew and met familiar milestones, from dating to marriage to children of their own. Rich played the character Nicholas Bradford, the family's youngest son. Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve also starred in the ABC series, which ran from 1977 until 1981.

Rich began acting at Chatsworth High School in the San Fernando Valley. He was taught by the same teacher who taught Kevin Spacey and Val Kilmer. Rich's other roles in television shows such as Dungeons & Dragons, Small Wonder, Code Red, St. Elsewhere, The Six Million Dollar Man, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, CHiPs, Silver Spoons, and Baywatch, as well as some Betty Crocker commercials.

He ranked #73 on VH1's list of the greatest child stars. He also appeared in the CNN documentary History of the Sitcom, saying he was honored in an Instagram post:

"Honored to be included! Thanks CNN," Rich captioned an Instagram video, in which he can be heard watching along with the show. "I'm grateful for the joy felt while working on [Eight Is Enough]! … I do hope it may have brought you some joy as well."

Rich left show business in the 1980s, having grown tired of the camera and celebrity life. He even participated in a hoax reporting his death in Might Magazine in 1996, written by author Dave Eggers, meant to satirize celebrity culture and reporting.

In 1991, Rich was arrested for breaking into a pharmacy window while trying to obtain drugs. Van Patten, who played his television father on Eight is Enough, bailed him out. Rich went to rehab but faced another arrest in 2002 when charged with driving under the influence after he nearly hit a highway patrol car in California.

Rich's final credits include a cameo appearance in David Spade's movie Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, as well as an episode of Reel Comedy as Crocodile Dundee. Both were released in 2003.

There is currently no information on Rich's survivors. Memorial details are also unavailable.