All The Restaurants Open on Christmas

Monday is Christmas Day and while for many it is a holiday of family, friends, and feasting, that doesn't mean that there isn't a place for convenience as well. Be it weary travelers making their way to celebrations or making their way back home, those who just need a break from all the togetherness, those who don't have a group to celebrate with, or even those who have to deal with kitchen disasters that change the dinner plans unexpectedly, Christmas Day can be a time when there's a need to eat out.

Fortunately, while Christmas is one of the largest holidays of the year, there are still places open that you can go to for a cup of coffee or a full meal or even to cater your family affair. We've put together a list of restaurants that are expected to be open on Christmas Day 2023. As always, be sure to check your local location to be certain before going but otherwise, happy eating and happy holidays!

Coffee, doughnuts, and bakery

Sure, it may be Christmas, but the need for caffeine doesn't stop even if it is the most wonderful time of the year. This year, however, if you're looking to escape the family for a little coffee and maybe a baked treat — or happen to be traveling and just need a little pick me up, your options are going to be a little limited. Of the major chain offerings, just Starbucks and Dunkin' appear to be open on Christmas Day this year — and you'll want to be sure to check hours for your local location just be on the safe side as many are operating on a reduced schedule.

Starbucks

Dunkin'

Fast Food

Want something quick? Just need a burger and fries or simply don't want to deal with the hassle of a big meal? Fast food has you covered and even on Christmas Day, there are options are available.

McDonald's

Wendy's

Arby's

Burger King

Jack in the Box

Sonic — some locations

Pizza

If all you want for Christmas is a pizza, you might just be in luck. Several pizza places will be open for Christmas, though as with any restaurant be sure to check the hours and any additional restrictions that they might have in terms of pick-up and delivery. And also? Remember to tip well.

Domino's

Pizza Hut — limited locations only

Papa John's — limited locations only

Other Restaurants

Bob Evans

Buca Di Beppo

Boston Market -- call before going. Some locations are open only for catering orders on Christmas.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Cracker Barrel -- this is famously their busiest day of the year so you can bet they'll be open.

Denny's

Joe's Crab Shack

Romano's Macaroni Grill

Ruby Tuesday

IHOP -- check your local restaurant before going

Ruth's Chris Steak House

McCormick & Schmick's

Brio Italian Grille

Waffle House -- they literally never close