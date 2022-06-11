Anchorman Star David Koechner Cited With Second DUI in Six Months

✖

For the second time in six months, comedian David Koechner has been cited with a DUI. Earlier this month, the Anchorman alumnus was issued a ticket in Ohio for OVI, or operating a vehicle impaired. His first hearing in the Ohio case is set for July 8. The actor was reportedly in Ironton, Ohio to host a trivia night themed around The Office, a show he guest-starred on throughout its nine-season run on NBC.

He was previously arrested on New Year's Eve in a similar situation. At that time, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and being a part of an accident he ran from.

"Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police got a call for an erratic driver, which a patrolling officer located -- only to find David behind the wheel," TMZ's initial report read. "We're told he was given field sobriety tests, which he didn't do well on ... and got hauled in for drunk driving and allegedly hitting a street sign with his car…"

It continued, "…Law enforcement sources tell us Koechner blew two tires before he was pulled over. We're told he blew a .13 BAC in the field and then a .12 once back at the station. Per online records, he was released early the next morning ... around 5 AM PT. He's got a court date in March to answer for this arrest."

His latest credits are for lending his voice to Disney's Puppy Dog Pals and Netflix's animated Marmaduke feature. In one recent interview, the comedian expressed his desire to obtain more television sitcom roles that would allow him to stay in Hollywood and be closer to his family.

"I have a wife and five children so my preference would be to do a sitcom, because that way I get to stay home with my wife and kids all the time. Sadly these days, most features are shot out of town which is tough," Koechner perviously explained to ScreenCrush. "And, where there's nothing better than the consistency of a television show. Because you know where you're going to be, how long you're going to be, you're going to know where your breaks are, you know, usually, how many hours you'll be working during the day. And in television you get a two-week break. I mean come on, it's one of the greatest jobs in the world."