Close-Up Photo of an Ant Goes Viral for Having "Demonic" Face
Most people think of ants as having cutesy alienesque faces – big bug-eyed orbs on either side of their head, with fuzzy antenna sticking up from the middle. That's the way science books always made it look in school – and it's definitely the design concept that films like Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and (more recently) Marvel's Ant-Man movie franchise have always gone with. However, as time and science have progressed, we've been able to get better and better looks at the miniature world around us – and when it comes to ants, that insight has been truly terrifying.
This week, social media was lighting up with reactions to a photo by nature photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, who has a particular focus on Macro photos of small insects. Eugenijus' photo of an ant's face was such horrific contradiction of what most people think ants look like that it became a worldwide headline. Take a look at the photo for yourself – along with the flood of reactions from people whose minds are blown by this:
Ants: This is Not A Horror Movie
Image from a horror movie? Nope. That’s the very real face of an ant.— Rebekah McKendry, PhD (@RebekahMcKendry) October 17, 2022
An ant.
Now you have to think about that all night. pic.twitter.com/HOWLTlnfJ1
THANK GOD YOU ARE BIGGER
No, this isn't some alien monster out of a horror movie, this is an actual photograph of an ant using a magnifying lens. Nikon awarded it an 'Image of Distinction' this year.
Sleep well, my friends, and appreciate the blessings of size that your Lord has given you over this 😎! pic.twitter.com/ayVOhh6ZLP— Dr. Yasir Qadhi (@YasirQadhi) October 20, 2022
Ant Movies Are RUINED
Would you believe me if I told you this is the face of an Ant at 5x magnification…
I’m never going to look at ants the same again. pic.twitter.com/aICO4xWggR— Skip (@0xSkip) October 19, 2022
THIS Is An Ant
No I'm sorry this is what an ant's face looks like pic.twitter.com/nyNXSTjqhJ— Regina (@xdregina) October 20, 2022
Resting Ant Face
Here we have the actual face of an ant. He just got off work and is stuck in traffic as usual. pic.twitter.com/uTxnPjYwwC— GP McDaniel (@GPatrick) October 21, 2022
Need A Second Look At That
This is an ant face close up.. what in the actual fuck?! pic.twitter.com/teGgOmsxy0— ☠ Poison ☠ (@SomethngWickd) October 17, 2022
This is the Face of Devils
The face of an ant shown at 5 times the magnification.
Can be a perfect face of how a devil look like 😁 pic.twitter.com/L4pnUD9ZBF— Mohamed Shee (@mohamedshee4) October 19, 2022
Need a Better Angle
Is it weird that I am annoyed with that viral "this is what an ant's face really looks like" picture because it's deliberately cropped and rotated to not look like an ant's face?
This is what ants really look like up-close pic.twitter.com/mh0t3hpq2g— andy🅱️ (@AndyBenditt) October 20, 2022
Sorry, Fletcher
fletcher from ant farm seeing his face on the frontlines of twitter pic.twitter.com/atre2symyA— 🎃 (@blairsmani) October 14, 2022
