Close-Up Photo of an Ant Goes Viral for Having "Demonic" Face

Most people think of ants as having cutesy alienesque faces – big bug-eyed orbs on either side of their head, with fuzzy antenna sticking up from the middle. That's the way science books always made it look in school – and it's definitely the design concept that films like Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and (more recently) Marvel's Ant-Man movie franchise have always gone with. However, as time and science have progressed, we've been able to get better and better looks at the miniature world around us – and when it comes to ants, that insight has been truly terrifying.

This week, social media was lighting up with reactions to a photo by nature photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, who has a particular focus on Macro photos of small insects. Eugenijus' photo of an ant's face was such horrific contradiction of what most people think ants look like that it became a worldwide headline. Take a look at the photo for yourself – along with the flood of reactions from people whose minds are blown by this: