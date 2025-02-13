Disneyland is making a big change to it’s a small world. As the Happiest Place on Earth celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, Disney’s parks division has announced that the musical boat ride — which opened at the Fantasyland section at Walt Disney’s original, Anaheim-based theme park in 1966 — will be updated to include new lyrics from Richard M. Sherman, who wrote “It’s a Small World” with brother Robert B. Sherman. The song’s new third and final verse will be added to it’s a small world on July 17, Disneyland’s 70th birthday.

In November, Disney debuted The Last Verse, a three-and-a-half minute short film marking the 60th anniversary of the ride (which was unveiled as the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair pavilion ride, the Pepsi-sponsored “Walt Disney’s it’s a small world — a Salute to UNICEF and the World’s Children.”) In his last contribution to Disney, and “to further influence the song’s message,” Richard M. Sherman penned a final verse updating the song before his death at age 95 in May 2024:

“Mother earth unites us in heart and mind And the love we give makes us humankind Through our vast wondrous land When we stand hand in hand It’s a small world after all.”

As part of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebrations, Disney Experiences announced that The Last Verse will premiere inside Main Street Cinema, the six-screen Victorian-era movie palace where Disney currently runs classic Mickey Mouse cartoons. In the spirit of “It’s a Small World,” considered to be the most-played song ever, Disney says those who watch The Last Verse (above) will “journey across the globe as the song is passed from person to person and generation to generation.”

Also on Main Street, U.S.A., the Opera House will host an all-new gallery experience that documents the evolution of Walt Disney’s dream of Disneyland, featuring “images, art and artifacts — some never before seen — that show Disneyland before, during, and after” the park’s opening in 1955. The collection, curated by Walt Disney Imagineering and the Walt Disney Archives, precedes a second special exhibit about the story and history of Audio-Animatronics technology, including the singing Audio-Animatronics figures brought to life on it’s a small world through the contributions of famed art director Mary Blair, costumer Alice Davis, and Imagineer Marc Davis. In this exhibit, guests will learn about Disney’s inspiration and “see firsthand the inner workings of this technology, and how far Audio-Animatronics figures have advanced through the years.”

The new exhibitions join the previously announced Walt Disney — A Magical Life, a new attraction featuring the first-ever Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic. The show, which will play in rotation with Disney’s beloved Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, tells the story of Uncle Walt’s life. Per Disney, “Through remastered footage and audio recordings, you’ll be taken on a cinematic journey that leads from Walt’s early endeavors to the bright lights of Los Angeles and beyond. And when the curtain rises, guests will be transported to Walt’s office. Through the magic of Audio-Animatronics storytelling that he helped pioneer, Walt will share some heartfelt stories and words of wisdom.”

The newly updated it’s a small world verse and Walt Disney — A Magical Life will open alongside the Opera House exhibits on July 17.

The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration officially kicks off on May 16 and runs through summer 2026, and will feature the debut of the new World of Color Happiness! nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure Park, the return of the fan-favorite Paint the Night parade and Wondrous Journeys fireworks at Disneyland Park, plus the return of Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration parade at Disney California Adventure.



Disneyland’s sister park already announced an Avatar-themed expansion and two all-new E-ticket rides set to open at Avengers Campus: the Iron Man-themed Stark Flight Lab and the MCU-inspired Avengers: Infinity Defense ride.