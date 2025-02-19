Universal Announces Opening Date for Year-Round Horror Attraction (And the Teaser Is Terrifying)

What happens in Vegas slays in Vegas. Universal Horror Unleashed — a year-round, Las Vegas-based version of the Universal Studios theme park’s Halloween Horror Nights — is stepping out of the shadows on August 14. In addition to the just-announced release date, Universal shared a fright-filled video revealing glimpses of the four haunted houses set to immerse thrill-seekers in living nightmares inspired by Universal’s legacy of cinematic and live entertainment horrors: Universal Monsters, Scarecrow: The Reaping, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer.

Universal Horror Unleashed is set in a darkened, decrepit warehouse located at AREA15 District, a 40-acre immersive entertainment district and events destination approximately 10 minutes from the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas. The permanent attraction is the first-ever year-round horror experience from Universal Destinations & Experiences, behind the seasonal Halloween Horror Nights and Universal’s global theme parks.

“As soon as guests step into the darkened warehouse they will be surrounded by horror like never before, encountering unimaginable monstrous creatures lurking around every corner — from vampires to a supernatural collection of unsettling dolls — as they brave their way through four themed immersive areas featuring bloodcurdling original stories by the masterminds of horror at Universal,” per a press release.

In the four walk-through attractions, guests will encounter the most legendary monsters of all time at Universal Monsters; relieve every chilling demonic possession at Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer; flee the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface and his deranged family in Texas Chainsaw Massacre; and, in an original story, make their way through a desiccated farmland filled with horrifying scarecrows bent on revenge in Scarecrow: The Reaping.

The fully-immersive entertainment areas, each offering unique live horror experiences, will extended into horror-themed bars and food locations that serve craft cocktails and spine-tingling food offerings in select areas.

Tickets are now on sale at UniversalHorrorUnleashed.com, including opening night on Aug. 14. Prices start at $69 (plus tax) for a General Admission Ticket (One-Time Access) with one-time access to each of the four haunted houses, or $99 for a General Admission Ticket (Unlimited Access) for unlimited, repeat entry to the haunted houses. Included with admission is access to the themed bars and live entertainment throughout the 100,000-square foot building. Nevada residents can purchase a discounted General Admission (One-Time Access) with prices starting at $59.

Be warned: Universal Horror Unleashed may be too intense for young children and is not recommended for anyone under the age of 13.