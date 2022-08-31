Arby's Just Got Rid of Its Best Deal Ever

There are some big changes coming to Arby's. Despite becoming a favorite since its introduction nearly three years ago, the chain's beloved "2 for $6 Everyday Menu" is no more. According to new reports (via Chew Boom), inflation and rising markets means the chain will soon have to increase the price of the menu. Now, Arby's is expected to have a "2 For $7 Everyday Menu."

The menu will keep familiar items on it including the Classic Beef 'N Cheddar Sandwich, a nine-piece Chicken Nuggets offering, and three different gyro varieties. The gyros included in the value menu include Greek (Knife-carved gyro meat), Roast Beef, and Roast Turkey. On top of that all, the 2 for $6 menu has officially been removed from the Arby's website.

Full details of the menu can be found below, and the deal is only available at participating stores.

Classic Beef 'N Cheddar : Roast beef, topped with Cheddar cheese sauce and zesty Red Ranch and served on a toasted onion roll.

: Roast beef, topped with Cheddar cheese sauce and zesty Red Ranch and served on a toasted onion roll. Premium 9PC Chicken Nuggets : 9 bite-sized pieces of all-white meat chicken in a crispy, seasoned breading, served with a choice of dipping sauce.

: 9 bite-sized pieces of all-white meat chicken in a crispy, seasoned breading, served with a choice of dipping sauce. Greek Gyro : Knife carved gyro meat, with crispy vegetables, creamy tzatziki sauce, and warm pita bread.

: Knife carved gyro meat, with crispy vegetables, creamy tzatziki sauce, and warm pita bread. Roast Beef Gyro : Thinly sliced roast beef is topped with lettuce, onions and tomatoes, cool creamy tzatziki sauce, and authentic Greek seasonings all hugged by a warm pita.

: Thinly sliced roast beef is topped with lettuce, onions and tomatoes, cool creamy tzatziki sauce, and authentic Greek seasonings all hugged by a warm pita. Roast Turkey Gyro: Thinly sliced roast turkey, lettuce, onions and tomatoes, cool tzatziki sauce and traditional gyro seasonings on a soft pita.

It's not the first major news Arby's has faced this year. Earlier this summer, the fast-food joint tested its first-ever hamburger as a limited-time item. It's yet to be seen if the test will result in a permanent place for the burger on the chain's menu.

"Instead of focusing on making billions of mediocre burgers, we're taking a stance on high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly," Arby's chief marketer Patrick Schwing told CNN. The executive also added that Arby's has spent over two years developing the burger before bringing it to market.