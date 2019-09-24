At Least the Area 51 Raider Signs Were Hilarious

Remember the Area 51 Raid? Good times. Though it seems like a lifetime ago, dozen (yes, DOZENS!) of people gathered in Nevada to raid Area 51 and free whatever alien life they could find locked up in the base. The event initially started as a joke on Facebook, but eventually saw millions of social media users sign up to Naruto run into Area 51 because, as you may remember, they can’t stop all of us. Clearly not everyone took it seriously enough to show up, and even those who did made a pretty great joke out of the whole ordeal.

No one actually tried to storm Area 51 and only a couple of people were actually arrested over the weekend, but their efforts did provide the Internet with some high quality memes. The lone Naruto runner on a local news broadcast was the champion of the entire event, but the few signs held up during the “protest” were also pretty great.

Phrases like “Clap alien cheeks” and “Raid that alien booty” were all over Twitter on Friday and Saturday, all thanks to a couple of completely absurd signs that surfaced from the Area 51 raid, and now they’ll live in infamy.

The signs at Area 51 were few in number, but they nothing if not memorable.

Clap Alien Cheeks

LMFAO PEOPLE ACTUALLY SHOWED UP TO AREA 51 (My favourite part is the “clap alien cheeks” sign 😂 #Area51storm pic.twitter.com/aKQMnw1e0F — Licensed Contracter (@LicencedContrac) September 20, 2019

Raid That Alien Booty

What a time to be alive, witnessing this on twitter 😂😂 #Area51storm pic.twitter.com/TvE7TD01XQ — Ru 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@rurusantos08_) September 20, 2019

Chants on Chants

Locked Up for What?

The best thing about the raid so far are the signs #Area51storm pic.twitter.com/RuzzvRZjat — D I Λ 🌸 (@DlANYSUS) September 20, 2019

Save E.T. From the Government