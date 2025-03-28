Widespead X Outage Affects Thousands of Users

The infamous social media platform X has gone into a widespread outage, leaving thousands of users without access to the app. Many users have reported that when they access the site, they receive an error message saying “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” The Elon Musk-owned platform has gone through a number of controversies these past few weeks, with many complaining about the app’s consistent outages. Musk has reassured users that the site is being hit with cyberattacks from unknown sources. As of 2:54 pm ET on Downdetector.com, the number of reported outages stands at 58,359 X users, which is huge, considering the number of people who use the social media platform daily.

As noted before, this is one of the many outages that the platform has seen within the past few months, with many pointing towards Musk’s attention being set towards his work at DOGE. For those who use the site, this sort of problem is typical for social media apps like Instagram and Facebook. Many have turned to Bluesky recently, but there are more people on X than on the other companies, given its massive following and influx of information. X is the current version of Twitter, which was taken over by Musk a few years ago, which was controversial at the time.

Some have reported that they can access the app without problems, so it’s not a problem for everyone. Some individuals are posting noting their ability to access the site in an attempt to shed light on the current outage. We are also being told that Reddit, another popular social media platform, is experiencing an outage at the moment. With this being said, we are aware that the issue is still ongoing and no word from Musk has been stated yet. We will update this post as soon as we get more information about this issue.