Boxing Legend George Foreman Dies at 76

Former Two-Time World Heavyweight Champion George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76. The news of Foreman’s death was shared by his family on Instagram (via THR), where they revealed he passed away surrounded by loved ones. The family didn’t reveal a cause of death, but they thanked everyone for the “outpouring of love and prayers” before asking for privacy during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts go out to Foreman’s family and friends, and you can find their announcement and tribute below.

“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.

A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.

We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Foreman captured Olympic gold before he started rolling through the world of professional boxing, and he would make a huge impact by taking down Joe Frazier in 1973. Later he would take part in one of the biggest fights in boxing history as he battled Muhammad Ali in what is now known as the Rumble in the Jungle, though he would lose to Ali in that showdown.

Foreman wasn’t done with boxing though, as 10 years later he would make an amazing return to the ring and stun everyone by taking down the 19 years younger Michael Moorer, winning two Heavyweight Championships in the process.

Boxing was only one of Foreman’s talents though, as he would go on to create what has become a household name in the George Foreman Grill. The machine became a hit and is still a kitchen staple to this day, selling 100 million units and counting.

Our thoughts are with Foreman’s family and friends.