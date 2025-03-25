Her Universe Partners With Wicked for Annual SDCC Fashion Show

The 11th annual Her Universe Fashion Show – hosted by Her Universe founder and actress, Ashely Eckstein – is going to be popular with this year’s Wicked inspired theme: “Defying Fashion: Fashion That Defies Expectations.” The Her Universe Fashion Show has become a yearly staple at San Diego Comic Con, giving designers a chance to win a partnership with Hot Topic to create their own line of fandom-inspired clothing. Every year is bigger and better than the previous one, and there is nothing bigger in pop culture at the moment than Wicked.

The Wicked movie was adapted from the hit Broadway musical and novel of the same name and earned 10 Academy Award Nominations, winning two for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. The Her Universe Fashion show is sure to bring audiences back to Oz, as Wicked is full of unique and magical costumes from which participating designers can draw inspiration.

Host and founder Ashely Eckstein expressed her excitement about the announcement of a partnership with Universal, saying “This is going to be our most AMAZAFYING show yet! It is a dream come true to have Universal as our sponsor for this year’s event!” After experiencing the first Wicked film in IMAX,” Eckstein continued, “I was so inspired both creatively and emotionally. I cannot wait to defy fashion on the runway at San Diego Comic-Con!”

“Wicked‘s story of empowerment, sisterhood and equality resonates with fans of all ages, and aligns perfectly with what Her Universe stands for within the fan culture,” said Melissa Rodriguez, VP of Global Franchise Strategy for Universal Products & Experiences. “This year’s Her Universe Fashion Show will surely defy gravity and we can’t wait to see where designers’ imaginations take them – the possibilities are unlimited!”

Creators who are interested in submitting their designs for consideration in this year’s Her Universe Fashion Show can access the submission portal starting at 12pm PST on March 28 until April 28. Further guidelines and rules can be found on the Her Universe website.

Her Universe was founded in 2010 by Ashley Eckstein – the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars. Eckstein wanted to bring “geek couture” to everyday fans as a way to wear their favorite fandoms proudly. Since then, Her Universe has become one of the most popular fashion and lifestyle brands, with licenses such as Star Wars, Doctor Who, Marvel, Studio Ghibli, and Sanrio.

Last year’s Her Universe Fashion Show celebrated its 10th anniversary at SDCC with a Mattel theme, with Eckstein modeling Barbie, Uno, and Polly Pocket outfits.

The 2025 Her Universe Fashion Show will take place on Thursday, July 24 at 6pm PT in the Seaport Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Diego.