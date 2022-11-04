The Flash: Barry Allen's New Costume Will Be Made by Bruce Wayne

✖

Barry Allen is getting a new costume made by Bruce Wayne in The Flash according to Andy Muschietti. DC Comics had a big presence at CCXP this weekend and the director told fans that The Scarlet Speedster would be getting a new suit from The Dark Knight. It should come as no surprise after those scenes in Justice League with the two bonding. That Flash and Batman relationship was once of the really endearing parts of the theatrical cut of the film. But, it’s clear that as smart as Barry can be, he was going to need some sort of boost along the way. Enter, billionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne to help in that department. Ezra Miller’s delivery of wonder at just how much money The Caped Crusader has in his coffers was a riot and that will probably be mined for laughs when The Flash gets rolling as well.

Back at DC FanDome, Muschietti actually talked about how much of an inspiration Batman would be for the younger hero. It’s been argued in multiple corners of the Internet that Ben Affleck’s performance was a major force in holding the larger DCEU together. It’s not hard to see why when you look at the casting around The Flash. Batman is going to be around in multiple iterations in this next adventure. Most of the men who wore the cowl are back in some way shape or form.

Muschietti told the fans back at FanDome, “He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

He continued his argument for why Affleck’s version of Batman is such a winner. “His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable,” Muschietti detailed “He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

