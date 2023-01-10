Former Batman Actor Ben Affleck Spotted Working Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru

Ben Affleck was spotted working a Dunkin Donuts drive-through in some social media videos. NBC10 in Boston, Massachusets is reporting on the beloved actor making a new set of commercials for the chain. Jennifer Lopez is also involved in the filming in a capacity as well. A lot of fans couldn't dream of ordering their morning drink and being surprised by Affleck at the next window. Recently, he drew some attention for having Starbucks after famously drinking the Boston favorite in various paparazzi photos. (Most of these exasperated images have morphed into memes of their own through the magic of the Internet.) You can check out the scenes from the Medford drive-thru line right here!

On Twitter, NBC10 reporter Darren Bothello said, ".@BenAffleck working the drive-thru window @dunkindonuts in Medford, MA today. I just spoke with one of his customers who described him as "incredibly funny and quick-witted" handing her order. Photo credit: Lisa Mackay @NBC10Boston @NECN"

What Else Is Affleck Working On Right Now?

Not too long ago, Affleck had some comments about the way movies are made now. He talked during the DealBook Summit with the New York Times about how Netflix decides to pursue projects. Famously, Matt Damon is in a partnership with the Batman actor on their studio venture called Artists Equity. Affleck would love to see production companies try to value creative output over the bottom line if possible. Maybe a better product is possible if we change how we look at things.

"I see no difference between commercial and quality," Affleck explained during the summit. "If you ask Reed Hastings ... I'm sure there's some risk in that, and I'm sure they had a great strategy, but I would have said, 'How are we going to make 50 great movies?! How is that possible? There's no committee big enough. There aren't enough – you just can't do it. It's a thing that requires attention and dedication and work and resists the assembly line process. Scott Stuber is a really talented, smart guy who I really like... but it's an impossible job," Affleck said, referring to the giant streamer's founder and co-CEO and to its head of original films."

"There's bigger audience for action movies than there is for small dramas – I get that. Certain genres play more broadly and you can't not be mindful of that," Affleck continued. "But let's do a good one, let's surprise the audience, let's make them care about it."

Are you excited to see this commercial when it drops? Let us know down below!